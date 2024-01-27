Durant totaled 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 133-131 loss to the Pacers.

Durant took a back seat to Devin Booker, with the former scoring 62 points in Friday's loss. For the second time in four games, Durant did not register a free throw attempt, though he did lead the team in assists and rebounds. Durant is averaging 26.0 points on 54.6 percent shooting (including 41.3 percent from three), 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 blocks across 37.3 minutes per game in January.