Durant provided 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

Durant has failed to reach the 25-point mark in three of his last four outings since returning from a hamstring problem that sidelined him from three games, so there's a chance he's still not at his 100 percent. Durant will try to bounce back and get back to his regular scoring figures against the Kings on Tuesday.