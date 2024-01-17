Durant recorded 27 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 victory over the Kings.

Durant has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five appearances following his three-game absence due to a hamstring problem, and the star forward continues to be a productive scorer despite the fact he has to share the ball with two other stars in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Durant has been extremely efficient as well, making 51.2 percent of his shots in that five-game stretch.