Durant finished with 30 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Rockets.

The Suns can't seem to keep their Big Three on the court for an extended period, and when that happens, Durant often steps up to carry the Suns offensively. That's what happened Saturday, as Bradley Beal was ejected and Devin Booker left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, meaning Durant had to burden a heavy load once again. The star forward delivered, though, and recorded his 21st outing with 30 or more points this season. Durant should remain a focal point on offense for the Suns, regardless of whether Booker returns in time to face the Thunder on Sunday in the second half of this back-to-back set.