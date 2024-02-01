Durant had 33 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 136-120 victory over the Nets.

Playing his first game in Brooklyn since he was traded from the Nets to Phoenix at the trade deadline last year, Durant led all players in the contest in scoring and tied for the lead in assists with teammate Devin Booker. The superstar forward got to his hefty point total on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting line from the field, marking the seventh time in his past eight games that he's made at least half of his field-goal tries. Durant had been taking a bit of a backseat on offense to Booker of late, averaging a modest 16.8 points over the Suns' previous four contests while Booker averaged 43.5 points during the same span, but Durant's season averages of 28.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.2 triples and 1.3 blocks prove that he can be plenty productive even while sharing the court with another offensively dominant star.