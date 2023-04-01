Durant supplied 30 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 100-93 win over the Nuggets.

Durant was efficient from the field and notched his 21st game of the season with at least 30 points. After a shaky first appearance back following a 10-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Durant looked like his usual self Friday and appears to be in good shape heading into playoff action.