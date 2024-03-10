Durant had 45 points (18-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 loss to the Celtics.

Durant delivered one of his best performances of the season Saturday, and aside from recording a season-high scoring mark, he also scored 40 or more points for the fifth time in the current campaign. Durant has been on an absolute tear to start the month, hitting 30 or more points in four of five March outings while reaching the 35-point plateau in the last three.