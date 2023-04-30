Durant ended with 29 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Durant capitalized on Denver's smaller wings, canning his signature midrange jumpers while finishing a perfect 4 for 4 at the rim. He also accounted for 36.8 percent of the Suns' total rebounds. It's possible that trend continues with Deandre Ayton logging a team-worst minus-21 during his time on the floor.