Durant (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant will return to action Friday after missing Phoenix's last three outings due to a sprained left ankle. The superstar forward should reclaim his starting spot from Royce O'Neale against Utah. The Suns are 1-9 without Durant in the lineup, including three straight losses during his most recent absence, but they're 11-2 when the veteran is in the starting lineup this season.