Durant notched 31 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 win over the Magic.

Durant led the Suns in scoring in this tight win over the Magic, and while he also made his presence felt in other areas, there's no question his role as a scoring threat is pivotal for his fantasy upside. Durant is averaging 27.9 points, 6.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game since the start of December.