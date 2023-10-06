Coach Frank Vogel said Friday that Durant will play limited minutes during Sunday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Vogel said the plan is for the starters to "get their feet wet," so it sounds like Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will all see at least some playing time. While they won't see major minutes Sunday, this newly-formed unit will presumably get plenty of run throughout the preseason to ensure they have at least some chemistry heading into the regular season.