Durant produced 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 victory over the Hornets.

Durant returned to the floor for the first time in about seven weeks and for the first time as a Phoenix Sun. He looked comfortable playing alongside his new teammates and put up a solid line in almost 27 minutes. Fantasy managers are surely glad to see him back just as the fantasy playoffs are beginning, and assuming Durant is going to sit out certain games, they can rest assured that the Suns only have one set of back-to-back contests over the next three weeks.