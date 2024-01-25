Durant finished Wednesday's 132-109 win over Dallas with 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.

Durant's 10 field-goal attempts were his fewest of the campaign, and he failed to knock down a three-pointer for just the third time this season. In addition, the superstar forward uncharacteristically struggled from the free-throw line and was outshined on offense by teammate Devin Booker, who put up 46 points. However, Durant managed to make an impact despite his low scoring output, pacing Phoenix with 10 boards and tying for the team lead with seven assists. His double-double was his first over his past eight games.