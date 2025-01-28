Durant finished Monday's 111-109 victory over the Clippers with 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

Durant is essentially a lock to hit the 20-point mark in every single game, and the veteran forward, who was named to the 2025 All-Star Game, has done it in all but one of his games this season -- excluding the win over the Spurs on Dec. 3 when he was limited to just 16 minutes due to an ankle injury. Durant's consistency is absolutely elite, and fantasy managers certainly welcome that kind of output every time he steps on the hardwood. He's averaging 26,1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and a combined 2.0 steals-plus-blocks in January.