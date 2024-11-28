Durant accumulated 30 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 loss to the Nets.

Durant was impressive despite the loss against his former team, and he finished just two boards away from a double-double while also reaching the 30-point mark for the sixth time in 11 outings in 2024-25. Durant is averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down in his 17th season in the league.