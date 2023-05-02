Durant provided 24 points (10-27 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 97-87 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Durant had a solid all-around stat line that would've been a productive outing for 95 percent of the players in the league, but not by his lofty standards. His shooting struggles were particularly noticeable, as Durant ended with more field goal attempts (27) than points scored (24) for the first time since March 29, when he recorded 16 points on 18 shots in a win over the Timberwolves. One subpar outing shouldn't take anything from Durant's status as one of the go-to players for the Suns on offense, but he'll need to be much more efficient for the Suns to climb back into the series as it shifts to Phoenix.