Durant (ankle) had 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 victory over Minnesota.

Durant missed his first six shots during his return to action following a 10-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. He was able to steady the ship in the second half but was limited down the stretch due to a minutes restriction. Despite the poor shooting, it was still encouraging to see the superstar forward back in action before the playoffs.