Durant supplied 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 overtime win over the Bulls.

Grayson Allen led the Suns in scoring and Jusuf Nurkic had one of his best games of the season, so Durant took a step back from being an offensive juggernaut and focused on the playmaking department, as evidenced by his season-high nine assists. Durant still extended his streak of 25 or more points to seven contests and should remain an elite fantasy alternative regardless of the format and even when he's not deployed as the Suns' main scoring option.