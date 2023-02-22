Durant (knee) is planning to make his Phoenix debut on March 1 in Charlotte, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

That means that KD will miss Friday's game against the Thunder, as well as Sunday's game versus the Bucks, but he's right on the cusp of a return from the MCL sprain. Durant hasn't played since January 12, so he'll likely have his minutes monitored in his first game back, but it appears he'll be available for the fantasy playoffs. His return will mean fewer minutes for Josh Okogie and Torrey Craig, and there will be fewer shots available for Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.