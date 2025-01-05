Durant posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven boards, seven assists and one block in 38 minutes of action during Saturday's 126-108 loss to the Pacers.
After a strong December in which he averaged 28.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, Durant kicked off his January with a similarly balanced stat line. Despite the Suns' woes, the star wing has remained as reliable a fantasy producer as ever, so long as he's been healthy. He'll look to stay hot Monday against the 76ers.
