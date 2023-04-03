Durant logged 35 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 win over the Thunder.

For the second game in a row, Durant was firing on all cylinders, reaching the 30-point mark for the third time in a Suns uniform. The superstar forward scored a team-high 35 points and certainly looks ready to help his new team make a run in the playoffs. In 45 contests played this season, Durant is now averaging 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.