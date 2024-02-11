Durant notched 24 points (10-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Warriors.

The veteran forward produced his second double-double in the last three games and his 10th of the season. Durant has been on fire at both ends of the court over the last month -- he's recorded at least one block in 14 straight games, averaging 26.6 points, 7.1 boards, 5.4 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from long distance.