Phoenix has agreed to trade Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn for Durant (knee) and T.J. Warren, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The trade of Durant comes as a surprise after Brooklyn recently traded Kyrie Irving. Durant is currently dealing with a knee injury that has prevented him from resuming contact work and remains without a timetable for a return, so it's not clear when he'll make his Suns debut.