Durant (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant suffered a significant ankle sprain while slipping in pregame warmups Wednesday. Charania notes swelling has reduced in the ankle, which is a good sign for the superstar potentially returning before the end of the regular season. Still, many fantasy managers may not be able to wait two or more weeks for Durant to get back on the court, so he's a drop in certain league formats. During his absence, Terrence Ross, Torrey Craig, T.J. Warren and other wings are candidates to see more run.