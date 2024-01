Durant (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game versus Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Durant will sit for a third straight game Friday, but he's said to be getting closer to a return. He was able to go through a limited practice on Thursday, and he remains day-to-day. Chimezie Metu could be looking at another start Friday, but he's coming off a rough showing Wednesday against the Clippers in which he was limited to 15 minutes.