Durant has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right hamstring soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Durant played 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic, recording 31 points (12-21 FG), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. However, he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set to manage a hamstring injury, which is new for him. Nassir Little, Chimezie Metu, Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe are candidates for increased roles, but Bradley Beal and Devin Booker should run the offense.