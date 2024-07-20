Durant (calf) is out for Saturday's exhibition game against South Sudan, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Durant continues to deal with a calf injury but was on the floor going through pregame work ahead of Saturday's exhibition. The star forward appears on track to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
