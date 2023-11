Durant (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Durant missed his first game of the season Friday against the Grizzlies due to a sore right foot and was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup. Although he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game, he'll have a few days to rest before the Suns face Toronto on Wednesday. Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop are candidates for increased run in Durant's absence.