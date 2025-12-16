Phoenix assigned Maluach to the G League's Valley Suns on Monday.

Despite being a lottery pick, Maluach has spent more time in the G League than on an NBA court, primarily because of Phoenix's depth at the center position. Maluach is playing behind the likes of Mark Williams, Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards. If one of the aforementioned big men were to miss time, Maluach's role would likely be elevated, but as of now, he will continue to split time between Phoenix and its G League affiliate.