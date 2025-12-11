site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Khaman Maluach: Back to G League
RotoWire Staff
Phoenix assigned Maluach to the G League's Valley Suns on Thursday.
With Maluach unable to break through Phoenix's rotation, he'll continue to see the bulk of his reps in the G League.
