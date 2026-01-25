Phoenix assigned Maluach to the G League Valley Suns on Sunday.

The rookie first-rounder has averaged just 4.7 minutes per game across 18 appearances in the NBA this season, with his last appearance taking place Jan. 11 against the Wizards. He'll get some more reps in the G League, where he is averaging 16.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 threes and 2.7 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game across seven appearances with the Valley Suns.