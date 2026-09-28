Maluach earned significant praise from Devin Booker on Monday for the progress he's made during the offseason, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

"I'd say he's taken the biggest leap of anyone I've seen this summer," Booker said of the second-year center. Maluach averaged just 8.9 minutes across 46 regular-season appearances as a rookie, but he followed that limited role with an impressive showing at Summer League. Booker's strong praise provides another encouraging sign that Maluach could be ready to take on a substantially larger role in Phoenix's frontcourt in 2026-27.