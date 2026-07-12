Suns' Khaman Maluach: Hauls in 15 boards vs. NOLA

Maluach recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during the Suns' 81-75 Summer League loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

It was the second double-double in as many Summer League games for Maluach, who hauled in 15 of the Suns' 41 rebounds while finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Darius Brown (18 points). Maluach was a first-round pick of the Suns in the 2025 NBA Draft but averaged just 8.9 minutes per game in his rookie season. He figures to enter training camp competing with Oso Ighodaro for backup minutes at center behind Mark Williams (foot).