Maluach was selected by the Suns with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Rockets made the draft pick, but Maluach is headed to the Suns as the 10th overall pick that was included in the Kevin Durant (ankle) trade, which is still pending. The seven-footer out of Duke is a lengthy, rim-running center who was productive at the college level but has plenty of room to grow. Maluach's 1.3 blocks per game aren't indicative of his defensive impact, often dissuading players from attempting shots at the rim. He's got a shot form good enough to possibly become a stretch five down the road. For now, he'll be a high-impact rim protector and a strong rebounder. Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Suns acquired Mark Williams on Wednesday night in exchange for the No. 29 pick and a future first-round pick, so Maluach will likely start his career coming off the bench.