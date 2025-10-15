Maluach tallied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Lakers.

Maluach showcased exactly why he was taken No. 10 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft on Tuesday, even connecting on a rare three-pointer. The Duke product is a gifted physical specimen, enabling him to be a force around the rim on both ends of the court. While still considered somewhat raw, Maluach's preseason performance is an encouraging sign for the Suns as they determine how much playing time and responsibility to give him during his rookie campaign.