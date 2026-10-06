Maluach closed with six points (3-5 FG, 0-3 FT, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 109-107 preseason loss to Detroit.

Maluach came off the bench in the preseason opener, perhaps a sign of what's to come once the regular season gets underway. While he did log more minutes than Oso Ighodaro, Maluach's production left a lot to be desired, particularly on the offensive end. Of the two players, Maluach likely has more upside when considering him with a late-round pick. However, managers should temper their expectations, at least until we have a decent sample size of what he is capable of during competitive NBA basketball.