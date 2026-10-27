Maluach posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 125-114 loss to the Thunder.

Maluach delivered a solid performance in his third start of the season, reaching double figures in scoring while contributing on the glass and defensively. However, the young center also committed four turnovers and four personal fouls. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined and Oso Ighodaro (obliique) still out, Maluach should continue receiving significant opportunities in Phoenix's frontcourt, making him an intriguing fantasy option for managers seeking rebounds and blocks.