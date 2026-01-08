Maluach registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over four minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 victory over Memphis.

Maluach appeared for just the fourth time in the past eight games, bringing his season total to 17 games. All but one of his appearances have come during garbage time, resulting in averages of just 1.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.6 minutes per game. Outside of dynasty formats, Maluach has no fantasy value.