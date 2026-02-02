Phoenix recalled Maluach from the G League's Valley Suns on Sunday.

Maluach was assigned and recalled on the same day, as he joined the Valley Suns for Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats. The rookie first-rounder recorded 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes against Delaware. Maluach has appeared in four of the parent club's last five games, averaging 0.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 blocks across 2.8 minutes during that span.