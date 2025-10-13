Maluach scored seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one turnover in 12 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to Brooklyn.

Maluach has been quiet through the preseason thus far, posting meager averages of 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and not much else in 13.7 minutes a night. He'll begin the season playing limited minutes behind Mark Williams and Nick Richards in Phoenix, so he can safely be ignored in most leagues.