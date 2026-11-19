Maluach provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-107 win over Sacramento.

After initially being a popular breakout candidate in fantasy circles amid Mark Williams' (shoulder) absence, Maluach has found himself stuck in a dead-even timeshare at center with Oso Ighodaro in the early going. Maluach has been only a deep-league option since Ighodaro took over as the starter, with the former averaging 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.8 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.