Suns' Khaman Maluach: Subdued finish to rookie year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maluach chipped in two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds across five minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The rookie first-rounder struggled for consistent playing time in 2025-26, finishing with averages of 3.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 8.9 minutes per tilt through 46 regular-season games. Barring the Suns losing Mark Williams (foot) in restricted free agency, Maluach might have a hard time cracking Phoenix's Opening Night rotation in 2026-27 with Oso Ighodaro also in the picture.
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