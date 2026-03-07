Maluach logged four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over New Orleans.

With Mark Williams (foot) sidelined, Maluach finally has a chance for consistent minutes at the NBA level. The rookie's 20 minutes Friday marked a career high, and it was only the sixth time the Duke product has exceeded double-digit minutes. If Maluach can continue to protect the paint like he did Friday, he should see steady playing time until Williams can return to action.