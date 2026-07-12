Suns' Koa Peat: Scores 12 points in SL loss

Peat posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 28 minutes in Sunday's 81-75 Summer League loss to the Pelicans.

Peat turned in a relatively efficient performance and finished as the Suns' third-leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort. He also tied for the team lead in steals. The rookie forward has scored at least 12 points in both of his Summer League appearances thus far, totaling 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in those outings.