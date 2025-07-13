Brea racked up 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 98-80 loss to the Hawks.

Brea has scored 15 or more points in two straight Summer League games in Las Vegas. The Kentucky product followed up an incredibly efficient shooting performance against the Wizards on Friday with another strong outing, as he has been consistent with his scoring and has become more of a force on the glass.