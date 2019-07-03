Korver was traded to the Suns on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The three-point marksman was initially traded to the Grizzlies as part of the Mike Conley deal, but he'll be on the move again -- this time to another struggling team out West. The veteran can help any team in need of shooting, but it appears as though the Suns intend to buy him out prior to his July 7 guarantee date.