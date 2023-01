Shamet (Achilles) will return to the hardwood for Monday's meeting with the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Shamet has missed three consecutive games with soreness in his right Achilles but will be available for Monday's tilt. With Devin Booker (groin) slated to miss most of January, Shamet could be in line for an extended stint in the starting lineup and may be a worthwhile addition for as long as Booker is sidelined.