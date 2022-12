Shamet contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 19 minutes during Monday's 130-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Shamet scored in double digits for the third time in three games, and he turned in his usual production across the board. He should continue to see between 15-to-20 minutes off the bench behind star shooting guard Devin Booker moving forward.