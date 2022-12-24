Shamet recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to Memphis.

Shamet's stat line was nowhere near as impressive as his 31-point, nine-triple performance his previous time on the court, but he still finished second on the team with 15 points and led Phoenix with three three-pointers. The veteran guard also tied for the team lead with five boards, his most so far this season. Shamet has scored in double digits each of his past three games, which coincides with Devin Booker's (groin) current absence.