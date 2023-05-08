Shamet posted 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) over 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Nuggets finally gained some traction against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the fourth quarter, but they didn't account for a red-hot Shamet, who drilled four three-pointers in the fourth quarter without much resistance. Entering Game 4, Shamet had scored only 14 points in the postseason, but this performance could up his usage, especially given Cameron Payne's recent struggles.